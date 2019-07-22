Marquez (9-5) allowed two runs on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts across seven innings while earning a victory against the Yankees on Sunday.

This was how owners were hoping Marquez would respond after yielding 11 runs in 2.2 innings during his last start. After such a terrible performance, Marquez couldn't possibly bring his numbers back to where they were after one good start, but this was a step in the right direction. He has a 4.99 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 133 strikeouts in 137 innings this season. Marquez will pitch next in Cincinnati on Friday.