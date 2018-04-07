Marquez (0-1) took the loss against the Braves on Friday, coughing up seven runs on seven hits and six walks over 4.2 innings while striking out two.

He couldn't find the strike zone on a cold and blustery day at Coors Field, and when he did throw a strike the Braves hitters turned it around with authority -- four of the seven hits Marquez gave up went for extra bases, including Ozzie Albies' first-inning solo shot. The young right-hander has a disturbing 6:10 K:BB through his first 9.2 innings this season, but it should be noted that control was not an issue for him in the minors. Marquez will look to rebound Wednesday at home against the Padres.