Marquez allowed one earned run on six hits and six walks while striking out two across four innings Thursday against the Dodgers. He didn't factor into the decision.

Marquez avoided a complete disaster, as he kept the ball in the yard and didn't allow an extra-base hit. However, he racked up 92 pitches and allowed 12 baserunners in his short outing because he couldn't find the strike zone with consistency. Given that he walked more than two batters in only three of his 13 starts in 2020, Marquez should showcase better control moving forward. His next opportunity to take the mound will come Tuesday at home against Arizona.