Rockies' German Marquez: Carried to win by offense
Marquez (7-3) picked up the win in Saturday's 14-8 slugfest over the Padres, surrendering seven runs on 10 hits and four walks over 5.2 innings while striking out eight.
The Rockies piled up 11 runs in the first five frames, giving Marquez plenty of cushion to work with -- and he needed most of it. The right-hander is in a rut, posting a 7.42 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB over his last five starts and 30.1 innings, with four of those coming at Coors Field. He'll get a chance to turn things around closer to sea level in his next outing Friday, on the road against the Dodgers.
