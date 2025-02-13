Rockies manager Bud Black said Thursday that Marquez (elbow) is back to full health for spring training, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

After completing his recovery from his May 2023 Tommy John surgery, Marquez was cleared to make his 2024 debut for the Rockies on July 14, but he made just one start before going back on the shelf after developing a stress reaction in his surgically repaired elbow. Fortunately for Marquez, he didn't require another procedure and was able to move past the elbow issue through extended rest and rehab. The 29-year-old should be in the mix for the Rockies' Opening Day start, though that will hinge on him remaining healthy throughout the spring.