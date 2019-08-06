Marquez (cramps) has been cleared to start Tuesday's game against the Astros, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Marquez struck out 10 over six scoreless innings his last time out July 31 against the Dodgers before he was forced to exit prior to the top of the seventh after succumbing to full-body cramping. A few days of treatment were apparently all Marquez needed to overcome the issue, so he's not expected to face any limitations in his return to the mound Tuesday. He'll be matching up with Zack Greinke, who is making his Astros debut.