Marquez (0-2) took the loss Friday against the Padres after allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits and one walk in 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

The veteran right-hander retired 12 of the first 14 batters he faced Friday, and his three punchouts all came in the second inning by fanning the side, but it all came apart during a six-run Padres barrage in the fifth inning. Through three starts, Marquez holds a 4.60 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB over 15.2 innings. Marquez won't be a recommended fantasy option on the road against the Dodgers in his next scheduled start, which is set for the middle of the next week.