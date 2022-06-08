Marquez (2-5) allowed three runs on four hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in six innings, earning the win Tuesday versus the Giants.

Marquez submitted his first quality start in his last four outings with this effort. All three runs he allowed came in the first inning -- Wilmer Flores tagged him for a two-run home run and Luis Gonzalez added an RBI single. Marquez's struggles have largely been at home, and Tuesday's was just his fourth road start in 11 outings this year. He has a 6.49 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 53:22 K:BB through 61 innings. He's projected for another road start his next time out in San Diego this weekend.