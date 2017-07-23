Rockies' German Marquez: Collects victory with nine strikeout effort
Marquez (8-4) stymied the Pirates over seven frames Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while fanning nine on his way to earning the victory.
The first inning was really the only rough patch for the rookie hurler, as three batters reached in the frame before he settled down and retired 16 of the last 17 batters he faced. The only other blemish on Marquez's pitching record for the day was a solo home run allowed to Josh Bell in the fourth inning, but outside of that he dazzled the opposition, hurling 62 of his 97 offerings for strikes. The right-hander now possesses a three-start win streak, and he'll look to keep it going in his next start Friday in Washington.
