Marquez (hamstring) threw a two-inning live batting practice Tuesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Marquez has been dealing with soreness in his left hamstring, but he was able to get in the work on Tuesday, and Harding reports that the right-hander will be able to see action in a Cactus league game "within days." At this point, it does not appear that Marquez is in danger of missing any time in the regular season, but fantasy managers will want to keep track of his progress over the next few weeks.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Slated for live batting practice•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Feels good after jogging Monday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Completes side session•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Does light running•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Out for WBC with hamstring injury•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Fans eight in win•