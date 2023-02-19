Marquez (hamstring) completed a bullpen session Sunday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Though Marquez opted out of pitching for the Venezuelan team in the World Baseball Classic after experiencing a sore left hamstring shortly after reporting to Rockies camp, his ability to resume throwing off a mound suggests the injury won't do much to derail his preparation for the 2023 season. The Rockies could continue to take things slowly with Marquez in the spring as a precaution, but once he's cleared to pitch in the Cactus League or in an intrasquad game, he can probably be considered good to go for Opening Day. Despite coming off a down 2022 campaign in which he turned in a 4.95 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 181.2 innings, Marquez likely still profiles as the Rockies' top starting pitcher from a fantasy perspective.
