Rockies' German Marquez: Coughs up two homers in loss
Marquez (4-7) was saddled with the loss Thursday after giving up six runs on seven hits and two walks across six innings against the Phillies. He struck out eight.
His command was solid, but Marquez was lit up in this road assignment, which dinged the 2.06 road ERA he held heading into this outing. He allowed a solo homer to Rhys Hoskins in the first and Nick Williams in the second. He then yielded an RBI double in the sixth and was charged with three of four tallies Philadelphia plated in the seventh. The struggling Mets will travel to Coors Field on Tuesday for Marquez's next tentative assignment, though his 7.71 home ERA doesn't offer a positive outlook.
