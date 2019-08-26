Rockies' German Marquez: Could be shut down
The Rockies are deciding whether to shut Marquez (arm) down for the rest of the season, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Marquez was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday due to right arm inflammation, and manager Bud Black later clarified that his ace is essentially dealing with a "tired arm." Black also noted that the Rockies are in the process of determining whether Marquez will pitch again this season, per Saunders.
