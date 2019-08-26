The Rockies are deciding whether to shut Marquez (arm) down for the rest of the season, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Marquez was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday due to right arm inflammation, and manager Bud Black later clarified that his ace is essentially dealing with a "tired arm." Black also noted that the Rockies are in the process of determining whether Marquez will pitch again this season, per Saunders.