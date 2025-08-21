default-cbs-image
Marquez (biceps) threw three innings, allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out three in a rehab outing for Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

Marquez threw 48 pitches and the only earned run he allowed was a solo home run to Jacob Wilson (forearm). Marquez is slated to throw five innings in his next rehab outing and will be evaluated for a return thereafter.

