Rockies' German Marquez: Covers three innings in rehab start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marquez (biceps) threw three innings, allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out three in a rehab outing for Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.
Marquez threw 48 pitches and the only earned run he allowed was a solo home run to Jacob Wilson (forearm). Marquez is slated to throw five innings in his next rehab outing and will be evaluated for a return thereafter.
