Marquez (4-2) picked up the win in Friday's 12-2 rout of the Padres, allowing two runs on 10 hits over 5.2 innings while striking out seven.

The right-hander was sharp, firing 70 of 102 pitches for strikes while generating 17 swinging strikes, and Marquez gave himself all the offense he would need with a bases-loaded double in the fourth inning. He'll carry a 3.43 ERA and 59:12 K:BB through 57.2 innings into his next start Wednesday in Boston.