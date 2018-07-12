Rockies' German Marquez: Cruises to eighth win Wednesday
Marquez (8-8) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks and struck out eight through six innings in a win over the Diamondbacks.
The Rockies piled 19 runs on the Diamondbacks, including nine in the first two frames, so Marquez was able to cruise to a victory. He even helped his cause, as he went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI, including his first home run. He induced 13 swinging strikes and nine groundballs as well to pull together a brilliant all-around performance. Marquez will take just a 4.81 ERA into the All-Star break, but he ended the first half on a strong note with three consecutive victories, all quality starts.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Shuts down Mariners•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Perfect through five in eventual victory•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Takes beating from Miami•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Nabs fifth win•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Coughs up two homers in loss•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Falls to 4-6•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...