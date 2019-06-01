Marquez (6-2) picked up the win in Friday's 13-6 rout of the Blue Jays, giving up two runs on six hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out seven.

The right-hander got handed a 4-0 lead after one inning and never looked back, putting together his sixth quality start of the season -- but only his second on home soil at Coors Field. Marquez will carry a 3.48 ERA and 83:17 K:BB through 85.1 innings into his next outing Wednesday, on the road against the Cubs.