Rockies' German Marquez: Crushed on Sunday
Marquez (1-2) allowed six earned runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out five across 3.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Cubs.
Though he didn't allow many big hits, the Cubs were consistently able to string together singles against Marquez with the result being his ugly line. Though he hadn't had big splits pitching at Coors Field versus on the road in the past, he has been rocked for 13 earned runs in 11 innings pitched at home to begin the campaign. That comes in comparison to his road outings in which he has allowed just two earned runs across 11 innings. He strikes out enough batters to be an under the radar streaming option on the road, but he cannot be trusted in home starts.
