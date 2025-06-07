default-cbs-image
Marquez will start Saturday's game against the Mets.

Carson Palmquist had originally been lined up to start, but Marquez will get the ball instead Saturday. Per Christian Saez of TheDNVR.com, the change is due to a miscommunication rather than any sort of injury. Marquez last pitched Monday, so he'll be working on four days of rest.

