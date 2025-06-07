Rockies' German Marquez: Deemed starter Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marquez will start Saturday's game against the Mets.
Carson Palmquist had originally been lined up to start, but Marquez will get the ball instead Saturday. Per Christian Saez of TheDNVR.com, the change is due to a miscommunication rather than any sort of injury. Marquez last pitched Monday, so he'll be working on four days of rest.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Rocky five innings in win•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Season-high six Ks in quality start•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Solid despite loss•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Tagged for seven runs Saturday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Picks up first win in 2025•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Falls to 0-6•