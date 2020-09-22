Marquez (3-6) allowed one run on five hits and a walks while striking out three over six innings in a win over the Giants on Monday.

The only run against Marquez came in the fifth inning on a Donovan Solano single. Other than that, the right-hander was able to produce his fourth straight quality start. Marquez has a 4.10 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 66:24 K:BB in 74.2 innings this year. He's expected to make his last start of the regular season Saturday in Arizona.