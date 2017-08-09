Rockies' German Marquez: Denied win in strong outing Tuesday
Marquez tossed six shutout innings Tuesday, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out three, but came away with a no-decision in a 4-1 loss to Cleveland.
Matched up against ace Corey Kluber, Marquez outdueled the 2014 AL Cy Young Award winner and was in position for the victory thanks to Charlie Blackmon's homer that led off the game, only for Greg Holland to blow the save in the ninth. Marquez has now provided the Rox with six straight quality starts, posting a 2.95 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 41:10 K:BB in 39.2 innings over that stretch. He'll look to make it seven straight Monday at home against the Braves.
