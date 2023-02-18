Marquez (hamstring) did some light running Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Marquez is dealing with a minor hamstring issue which prevented him from joining Venezuela's roster for the first round of the World Baseball Classic. He has plenty of time to be ready by Opening Day, however, and he hasn't even been ruled out for subsequent stages of the international tournament.
