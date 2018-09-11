Rockies' German Marquez: Dominant in win
Marquez (12-9) was superb Monday against the Diamondbacks. He went seven innings and gave up two runs (one earned), six hits and one walk while striking out 11 and picking up the win.
It was the third straight game with double-digit strikeouts for Marquez to go along with his eight straight quality start. He's lowered his ERA more than a full run since July 20th and is just five strikeouts away from 200 on the season. Marquez has been magnificent of late and a road trip to pitcher-friendly AT&T Park should only help his cause.
