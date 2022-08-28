Marquez (7-10) earned the win Sunday, throwing seven shutout innings against the Mets. He walked two and struck out five.

Marquez outdueled Max Scherzer as he held a strong Mets lineup to just three baserunners all afternoon to earn his seventh win. His season-long numbers still leave much to be desired as the scoreless effort was just his second to date. However, Sunday's start was his 10th straight of six or more innings, seven of which have been quality starts. He could be valuable for fantasy managers seeking pitching down the stretch, especially on the road, where he had a 4.11 ERA entering Sunday, compared to 6.09 at Coors Field.