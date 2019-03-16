Rockies' German Marquez: Dominates on back fields
Marquez (illness) pitched in a minor-league game Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. He struck out 10 while covering six innings.
After his last Cactus League start March 9 against the Indians, Marquez experienced symptoms of the stomach bug that had been making its way around the clubhouse earlier in the month. Though Marquez was able to make his subsequent start on his normal four days' rest, the Rockies chose to ease him back into action in a more controlled setting versus lesser competition. He should re-enter the Cactus League pitching schedule during the upcoming week, with his next start likely coming Tuesday versus the Angels or Wednesday against the Royals.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: May be coming down with illness•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Set to start Game 3 of NLDS•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Saddled with loss in Game 163•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Tabbed for start against Dodgers•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Won't start Sunday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Could start on short rest Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...