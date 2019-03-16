Marquez (illness) pitched in a minor-league game Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. He struck out 10 while covering six innings.

After his last Cactus League start March 9 against the Indians, Marquez experienced symptoms of the stomach bug that had been making its way around the clubhouse earlier in the month. Though Marquez was able to make his subsequent start on his normal four days' rest, the Rockies chose to ease him back into action in a more controlled setting versus lesser competition. He should re-enter the Cactus League pitching schedule during the upcoming week, with his next start likely coming Tuesday versus the Angels or Wednesday against the Royals.