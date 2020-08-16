Marquez (2-3) gave up three runs (two earned) on nine hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Marquez allowed the leadoff batter to reach base in four of his six innings Saturday, He was fairly generous with baserunners in general -- his combined 11 hits and walks were the most he's allowed in his five starts this season. The right-hander has a 2.25 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 30 strikeouts in 32 innings. He'll look to avoid a third-straight loss when he faces the Astros on Thursday.