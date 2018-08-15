Marquez (10-9) struck out seven and walked two in a win over the Astros on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits in seven innings.

Marquez threw his fourth consecutive quality start and his 12th overall on the year. Marquez was sporting a 5.53 ERA on June 24 and has gone 5-1 with a 2.90 ERA over his last eight starts, bringing his season ERA down to 4.51. The young righty has a 146:47 K:BB in 135.2 innings this year, and will look to keep things going in his next start against the Braves in Atlanta.