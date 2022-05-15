Marquez (1-3) earned the win over Kansas City on Saturday, completing six innings and allowing three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out six.

Marquez gave up a trio of runs in the third inning, but he otherwise kept the Royals in check en route to his first victory of 2022. The right-hander induced 15 swinging strikes and fell one strikeout shy of his season-high mark. Marquez has had some poor outings that have resulted in a 6.16 ERA on the season, but he has also compiled three quality starts across his seven appearances. He lines up to face the Mets on the road next weekend.