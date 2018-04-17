Marquez (1-1) allowed two runs on two hits and two walk across six innings en route to a win Monday against the Pirates. He struck out six.

Marquez threw first-pitch strikes to 16 of 22 batters and induced 12 swinging strikes as he notched a season high in punchouts. He faded just a bit, allowing a run in both the fifth and sixth innings, but he still delivered a quality start and earned his first win as the bullpen held the lead. Marquez was shelled in his second start of the season, but he's posted a 1.28 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP over his other three outings. He'll look to build on this performance Sunday against the Cubs.