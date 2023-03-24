Marquez has been announced as the Rockies' Opening Day starter, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Marquez will take the ball on March 30 at Petco Park against the Padres. The right-hander is looking for a bounce-back showing in 2023 after he posted a disappointing 4.90 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 181.2 innings in 2022.