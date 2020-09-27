Marquez (4-6) earned the win Saturday against Arizona after allowing three runs (none earned) on five hits and one walk while fanning seven across seven innings.

Marquez ended the season on a strong note, allowing two or fewer earned runs in four of five September starts while notching a quality start in each one of those contests. The 25-year-old right-hander ended the campaign with a career-best 3.75 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP in 81.2 innings across 13 starts. He has posted a WHIP under the 1.30 mark in three straight seasons.