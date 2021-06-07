Marquez (4-5) earned the win Sunday against the Athletics after tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and a walk while fanning six.

Marquez notched his fourth straight quality start and has been pitching very well of late, allowing three earned runs and posting a 27:7 K:BB across 26 innings during that four-game span. The right-hander is scheduled to make his next start on the road against the Reds next weekend.