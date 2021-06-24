Marquez (6-6) allowed one earned run on two hits and no walks while striking out seven across eight innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Mariners.

Marquez delivered his longest outing of the season and needed only 98 pitches to get there. He generated 10 groundball outs to pair with his seven strikeouts, with the lone run he surrendered coming on a solo home run by Taylor Trammell. Though soured by an eight-run outing on June 12, Marquez has allowed only 12 earned runs across last 45 innings of work -- spanning seven starts. Overall, he's maintained a 3.99 ERA with an 89:39 K:BB across 90.1 frames on the campaign.