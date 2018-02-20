Marquez is a favorite to land a rotation spot out of spring training, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Heading into the spring, there are essentially seven pitchers vying for five rotation spots. Jon Gray, Chad Bettis and Tyler Anderson are the closest to being "sure things," but Marquez is arguably the next in line for a starting role. The 22-year-old posted a 4.39 ERA with an 8.2 K/9, and managed to be the only Colorado rookie still in the rotation by the end of 2017. Kyle Freeland, Jeff Hoffman and Antonio Senzatela are also set to compete for back-end rotation spots, but it will likely take major struggles or an injury to supplant Marquez from his standing in the starting pitching staff.