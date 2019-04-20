Rockies' German Marquez: Escapes serious damage at home
Marquez didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 extra-innings win over the Phillies, giving up two runs on 10 hits and two walks over five innings while striking out five.
Philly has at least one runner in scoring position in every inning against Marquez, but the right-hander was able to limit the damage thanks largely to 17 swinging strikes among his 95 pitches (67 total strikes). He'll take a 2.25 ERA and 30:8 K:BB through 32 innings into his next start Wednesday, at home against the Nats.
