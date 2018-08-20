Rockies' German Marquez: Excels again away from Coors
Marquez (11-9) gave up two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five in seven innings Sunday in Atlanta. He picked up the win.
He now has a 2.88 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 81 innings away from Coors Field this year. However, given his 6.42 ERA in 61.2 innings at home, it would be wise to consider sitting him for his next start Saturday when the Rockies host the Cardinals.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Earns 10th win of year•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Fans 10 in loss•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Strikes out nine in no-decision•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Whiffs eight in victory•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Activated from paternity list•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Goes on paternity leave list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...