Marquez (11-9) gave up two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five in seven innings Sunday in Atlanta. He picked up the win.

He now has a 2.88 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 81 innings away from Coors Field this year. However, given his 6.42 ERA in 61.2 innings at home, it would be wise to consider sitting him for his next start Saturday when the Rockies host the Cardinals.