Marquez was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers due to "full body cramping," Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Marquez cramped up after throwing a warmup pitch prior to the seventh inning and ultimately had to be helped off the field. The right-hander was locked in prior to suffering the injury, fanning 10 batters while allowing just two hits and no walks across six scoreless innings. It's unclear if Marquez will be forced to miss a start due to the issue.