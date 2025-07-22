default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Marquez said Tuesday that he has biceps tendon inflammation, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Marquez revealed the extent of his injury Tuesday after undergoing a MRI on his right shoulder Monday. The veteran right-hander is expected to land on the 15-day injured list in short order, and Tanner Gordon is now in line to start Wednesday versus the Cardinals.

More News