Rockies' German Marquez: Expected to join IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marquez said Tuesday that he has biceps tendon inflammation, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Marquez revealed the extent of his injury Tuesday after undergoing a MRI on his right shoulder Monday. He will be expected to land on the 15-day injured list as Tanner Gordon is in line to start Wednesday versus the Cardinals.
