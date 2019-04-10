Marquez (1-1) took the loss against the Braves on Tuesday, giving up five earned runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out two and walking none in Colorado's 7-1 defeat.

Marquez posted two strong outings to start the season, but he didn't have it in this defeat, as he was tagged for four of his five earned runs in the fourth inning to leave him with an ugly final line. He's still got a solid 3.00 ERA through 18 innings, but the Coors Field effect could prevent Marquez from posting ace-level ratios this season despite his filthy stuff and ability to rack up high strikeout totals.