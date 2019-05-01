Marquez (3-2) took the loss against the Brewers on Tuesday, yielding four earned runs on six hits over seven innings, striking out six and walking none in Colorado's 4-3 defeat.

Marquez pitched well, setting down the first 15 batters he faced and inducing 11 groundball outs, but he was tagged for a three-run long ball from Jesus Aguilar in the seventh inning that accounted for three of the four runs against him. The right-hander is still enjoying a strong start to the season, as he's now sporting a 2.93 ERA, a 1.02 WHIP and a 43:10 K:BB through 46 innings.