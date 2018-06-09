Marquez (4-6) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Friday, giving up five earned runs on six hits over four innings, striking out four and walking one as the Rockies fell 9-4.

Marquez had put together a solid run of three consecutive starts that saw him give up just four earned runs over 19 innings with a 19:7 K:BB from May 15-27, but he's given up nine earned over his two starts and 10 innings since, bringing his ERA up to 4.79 and his WHIP to 1.48 on the season. He has a few solid stat lines to his name over his first 13 starts, and his 66 strikeouts over his 67.2 innings are a respectable total, but Marquez has been too erratic to this point in the season for him to be deployed with much confidence for fantasy purposes.