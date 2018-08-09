Rockies' German Marquez: Fans 10 in loss
Marquez (9-9) took the loss Wednesday against the Pirates, allowing three runs on 10 hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out 10.
Marquez settled down after allowing all three runs on eight hits in the first three innings of the contest, firing three scoreless frames to secure his third consecutive quality outing. The 23-year-old righty has now notched six quality starts in his last seven outings, compiling a 4-1 record to go with a 3.15 ERA and 10.8 K/9 over that stretch. Next up will be a difficult road matchup against the Astros.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Strikes out nine in no-decision•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Whiffs eight in victory•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Activated from paternity list•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Goes on paternity leave list•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Winning streak snapped•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Cruises to eighth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...