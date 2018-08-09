Marquez (9-9) took the loss Wednesday against the Pirates, allowing three runs on 10 hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out 10.

Marquez settled down after allowing all three runs on eight hits in the first three innings of the contest, firing three scoreless frames to secure his third consecutive quality outing. The 23-year-old righty has now notched six quality starts in his last seven outings, compiling a 4-1 record to go with a 3.15 ERA and 10.8 K/9 over that stretch. Next up will be a difficult road matchup against the Astros.