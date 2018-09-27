Rockies' German Marquez: Fans 11, blanks Philadelphia
Marquez (14-10) got the win Wednesday, shutting out the Phillies over seven innings while striking out 11 and allowing three hits with a walk.
Marquez was brilliant in this one, fanning each of the first eight batters he faced and inducing a whopping 20 swinging strikes in all. Despite pitching his home games at Coors Field, Marquez emerged as a topline starter over the season's second half, pitching to a 2.14 ERA and 12.0 K/9 over his final 12 starts while notching a quality start in all 12. The 23-year-old is likely done for the regular season, finishing up with a 3.76 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 32 starts.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....