Marquez (14-10) got the win Wednesday, shutting out the Phillies over seven innings while striking out 11 and allowing three hits with a walk.

Marquez was brilliant in this one, fanning each of the first eight batters he faced and inducing a whopping 20 swinging strikes in all. Despite pitching his home games at Coors Field, Marquez emerged as a topline starter over the season's second half, pitching to a 2.14 ERA and 12.0 K/9 over his final 12 starts while notching a quality start in all 12. The 23-year-old is likely done for the regular season, finishing up with a 3.76 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 32 starts.