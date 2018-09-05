Rockies' German Marquez: Fans 11 in no-decision
Marquez struck out 11 and walked two in 6.2 innings against the Giants on Tuesday, allowing two runs on seven hits in a no-decision.
Marquez was actually in line for the loss after giving up a solo home run to Gorkys Hernandez in the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie but was bailed out by the Rockies offense. Marquez has recorded double-digit strikeouts in back-to-back outings, and now has 184 punchouts in 164.1 innings this season. The young righty will carry a 4.05 ERA and 1.24 WHIP into his next start at home against the Diamondbacks.
