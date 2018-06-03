Rockies' German Marquez: Fans eight in Saturday's no-decision
Marquez didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 12-4 loss to the Dodgers, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks over six innings while striking out eight.
The 23-year-old tied his season high in strikeouts while throwing 71 of 114 pitches for strikes and generating 17 swinging strikes, a very impressive number for a start at Coors Field. Marquez will take a 4.38 ERA into his next outing Friday at home against the Diamondbacks.
