Marquez didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 12-4 loss to the Dodgers, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks over six innings while striking out eight.

The 23-year-old tied his season high in strikeouts while throwing 71 of 114 pitches for strikes and generating 17 swinging strikes, a very impressive number for a start at Coors Field. Marquez will take a 4.38 ERA into his next outing Friday at home against the Diamondbacks.