Marquez (9-13) earned the win during Sunday's 4-1 victory over the Dodgers, allowing one run on one hit and three walks with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Marquez was provided an early lead and surrendered his lone run in the third inning on a Cody Bellinger sacrifice fly following a walk and single. The 27-year-old induced an impressive 14 swinging strikes on 86 pitches en route to a season-high eight strikeouts while his 71 game score represents his third-best tally. Marquez concludes the campaign with an even 5.00 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with 150 strikeouts in 181.2 innings across 31 starts.