Rockies' German Marquez: Fans nine in no-decision
Marquez threw six innings in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, giving up five earned runs on seven hits in Colorado's 8-7 victory. He struck out nine and walked two.
The right-hander punched out nine batters, but served up long balls to Eduardo Escobar and Blake Swihart, costing him a chance at a quality start. The outing pushes Marquez's ERA up to 3.46 through 52 innings ahead of his next start, which will see him take on the Padres at home on Saturday.
