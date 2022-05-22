Marquez (1-4) took the loss in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets, coughing up five runs (four earned) on 11 hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander fired 68 of 102 pitches for strikes before being lifted, and while it wasn't a horrible outing by Coors Field standards, Marquez got little help from his teammates. He's given up at least three earned runs in seven straight starts, leaving him with a 6.14 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 39:12 K:BB through 44 innings on the season.