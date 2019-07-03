Marquez didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 9-8 loss to the Astros, giving up five runs (four earned) on eight hits and a walk over six innings while striking out seven.

It was a typical night at Coors Field for the right-hander, who got scored upon in each of the first three innings but still exited the game in line for his ninth win before things went sideways for the Rockies bullpen in the seventh. Marquez will carry a 4.38 ERA and 120:27 K:BB through 121.1 frames into his final start before the All-Star break Sunday in Arizona.